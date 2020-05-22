Decatur man broke into Law Enforcement Center by smashing a window, sheriff's office says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Sheriff's Office said a Decatur man broke into the Law Enforcement Center Friday morning.

In a statement the sheriff's office said the 44-year-old entered around 4:40 a.m. by using an object to smash through a window and wandered to a restricted portion of the facility. Macon County Deputies and Decatur police arrived at the facility after the man was seen on video surveillance. He was located hiding in an empty office and arrested around 4:53 a.m.

The suspect later said he ran to the Law Enforcement Center because he was being chased by several men and sought help, but officers and deputies investigating found no evidence he was being pursued, according to the statement.

He was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital Friday morning for treatment after suffering a cut to his arm, caused by smashing out the window. A mental evaluation was also conducted at the hospital and he was released shortly after.

The man faces preliminary charges of criminal damage to state supported property and criminal trespass to state supported property and given a notice to appear in court.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.