Decatur man buys sexual favor from woman who then steals his debit card, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who performed a sex act for money later helped herself to the man’s debit card and stole $440 in cash from his bank account, police say.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police describes the 36-year-old woman as a persistent criminal specializing in identity theft. “Where she befriends a man, accompanies him to an ATM, steals his PIN and later steals and uses his debit card,” said Officer Philip Ganley.

This time, however, Ganley reports that she met the victim and offered to perform a “sexual favor for $40.” The man told police he only had $20 on him and went to an ATM machine with the woman to get more cash.

“He stated they returned to his residence and completed the arrangement,” said Ganley. “He stated that she was alone where his pants were for a short time before he took her home around midnight.”

Later, the man said he was alerted by his credit union about a series of ATM cash withdrawals early the next morning using his stolen debit card between 2:52 a.m. and 2:55 a.m. The woman withdrew first $100 then $300 and finally $40 from his account, and also left him with a $3.50 ATM service fee.