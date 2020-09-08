Decatur man buys sexual favor from woman who then steals his debit card, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who performed a sex act for money later helped herself to the man’s debit card and stole $440 in cash from his bank account, police say.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police describes the 36-year-old woman as a persistent criminal specializing in identity theft. “Where she befriends a man, accompanies him to an ATM, steals his PIN and later steals and uses his debit card,” said Officer Philip Ganley.
This time, however, Ganley reports that she met the victim and offered to perform a “sexual favor for $40.” The man told police he only had $20 on him and went to an ATM machine with the woman to get more cash.
“He stated they returned to his residence and completed the arrangement,” said Ganley. “He stated that she was alone where his pants were for a short time before he took her home around midnight.”
Later, the man said he was alerted by his credit union about a series of ATM cash withdrawals early the next morning using his stolen debit card between 2:52 a.m. and 2:55 a.m. The woman withdrew first $100 then $300 and finally $40 from his account, and also left him with a $3.50 ATM service fee.
Police reports said the crimes occurred the night of July 21 and police found and arrested the woman about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. She was booked on three preliminary charges of identity theft; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records showed the woman is also charged with unrelated preliminary offenses of being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of illegal drugs. The combined bail for all offenses adds up to $53,800, meaning she must post $5,380 to be released.
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.