 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur man buys sexual favor from woman who then steals his debit card, police say
0 comments

Decatur man buys sexual favor from woman who then steals his debit card, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who performed a sex act for money later helped herself to the man’s debit card and stole $440 in cash from his bank account, police say.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police describes the 36-year-old woman as a persistent criminal specializing in identity theft. “Where she befriends a man, accompanies him to an ATM, steals his PIN and later steals and uses his debit card,” said Officer Philip Ganley.

This time, however, Ganley reports that she met the victim and offered to perform a “sexual favor for $40.” The man told police he only had $20 on him and went to an ATM machine with the woman to get more cash.

“He stated they returned to his residence and completed the arrangement,” said Ganley. “He stated that she was alone where his pants were for a short time before he took her home around midnight.”

Later, the man said he was alerted by his credit union about a series of ATM cash withdrawals early the next morning using his stolen debit card between 2:52 a.m. and 2:55 a.m. The woman withdrew first $100 then $300 and finally $40 from his account, and also left him with a $3.50 ATM service fee.

Police reports said the crimes occurred the night of July 21 and police found and arrested the woman about 1:45 a.m. Saturday. She was booked on three preliminary charges of identity theft; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed the woman is also charged with unrelated preliminary offenses of being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of illegal drugs. The combined bail for all offenses adds up to $53,800, meaning she must post $5,380 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News