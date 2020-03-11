You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur man calls woman ugly and then batters her, police say
0 comments

Decatur man calls woman ugly and then batters her, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur man police said kept trying to take a picture of a woman to show her “how ugly she was," and then inflicted pain by pinning her into a chair with his elbows, was arrested Tuesday night.

The 48-year-old man was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. Macon County Jail records showed he remained held in custody Wednesday night in lieu of posting bail set at $2,000, which means he must post $200 to be released.

A sworn statement from Decatur police quotes the 43-year-old victim as saying both she and her boyfriend share an apartment with the man in the 1700 block of South Fairview Avenue. She said the man asked her to roll him some cigarettes and, as she was sitting in a recliner doing that, he began criticizing the way she was making the cigarettes.

“(She) stated that he began calling her numerous names, and called her ugly,” said Officer Christopher Skalon, writing in the affidavit. “She stated he then picked up his cell phone and started putting it close to her face, stating he was going to take a picture to show her how ugly she was.”

The woman said she tried to move out of the way but the man “kept sticking the phone in her face.” She told police she finally grabbed the phone and put it on a table, prompting the man to pin her into the chair with his elbows, leaning down on her and causing pain that made her scream for help.

Skalon said at this point the woman’s 51-year-old boyfriend entered the room and came to her rescue, dragging the man off of her. The boyfriend told police he had to continue to hold the man back as he kept trying to approach the woman.

Interviewed later, Skalon said the man claimed the woman had taken his phone “just to bother him” and denied attacking her. He said the boyfriend had come into the room and pushed him for “no reason.”

If the man does make bail, he is ordered to stay away from both the woman and their shared home.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News