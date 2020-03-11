Decatur man calls woman ugly and then batters her, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man police said kept trying to take a picture of a woman to show her “how ugly she was," and then inflicted pain by pinning her into a chair with his elbows, was arrested Tuesday night.

The 48-year-old man was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office. Macon County Jail records showed he remained held in custody Wednesday night in lieu of posting bail set at $2,000, which means he must post $200 to be released.

A sworn statement from Decatur police quotes the 43-year-old victim as saying both she and her boyfriend share an apartment with the man in the 1700 block of South Fairview Avenue. She said the man asked her to roll him some cigarettes and, as she was sitting in a recliner doing that, he began criticizing the way she was making the cigarettes.

“(She) stated that he began calling her numerous names, and called her ugly,” said Officer Christopher Skalon, writing in the affidavit. “She stated he then picked up his cell phone and started putting it close to her face, stating he was going to take a picture to show her how ugly she was.”

