Decatur man causes injury to his 88-year-old mother in drunken attack, police say

DECATUR— Police say a Decatur man was arrested on preliminary battery charges for attacking and injuring his 88-year-old mother early Sunday morning.

Responding officers arrived at the residence in the 2000 block of East Lincoln Avenue to find a TV laying on the ground, among other scattered items, and a pool of blood measuring about foot in diameter in the woman's bedroom, court documents say.

Police say a TV was also laying on the ground in the bedroom and a picture had been knocked off the wall.

According to a sworn affidavit, the 57-year-old man threw a bottle of perfume at the woman's leg, causing a "bone-deep" 4-inch laceration. The injury was among other bruising and swelling that resulted from the woman being punched 3 or 4 times in the body, pushed to the ground and having a hand placed around her neck, the affidavit says.

Police say the man had "large amounts" of alcohol before he "snapped" and attacked his mother after getting upset over money she owed him. The woman told told police she didn't owe him any money, documents say.