Decatur man charged in battery said he fired shotgun in self-defense

DECATUR — A Decatur man, described by a witness as grabbing a shotgun and firing out the window of his vehicle to defend himself from incoming gunfire, appeared in court Wednesday pleading not guilty two counts of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Elijah K. Jones, 18, also denied charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation and vehicular invasion at a preliminary hearing before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur Police describe a 19-year-old woman in Jones's vehicle being shot in the leg by an unknown assailant and treated at Decatur Memorial Hospital on the night of the April 27 shooting.

Questioned by police, the affidavit quotes the woman as saying Jones returned fire, but did not start the gunfire: “(She) later advised officers that Elijah had shot approximately three times from the backseat but did so in self-defense as their vehicle was shot first."

Defense attorney Monroe McWard focused on that part of the affidavit while cross-examining Patrol Officer Austin Clark who signed the affidavit.

“You also talked to some folks later on that day and they explained to you this exchange with the shots being fired was self-defense, correct?”

