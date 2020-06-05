Decatur man charged with breaking into First-Mid Bank and Trust

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man was arrested after being identified as the person who broke into First-Mid Bank and Trust on Sunday night.

The 34-year-old man is also accused of causing damage at Save-a-Lot, 2280 E. William St., the same night.

According to the affidavit, police responded to an alarm at the bank, 1501 E. William St., around 7:50 p.m. Sunday. They found glass broken out of the front door and rocks on the ground. Nothing had been taken.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police arrested the 34-year-old man after responding to a domestic violence incident in the 2500 block of East Olive Street. While under arrest in that incident, the suspect asked if there were any calls about broken windows at Save-A-Lot or First-Mid Bank and Trust. He then told police he had damaged both businesses and had "wanted money for beer, so he kicked in the glass at the bank, but got scared and did not enter."

On Tuesday afternoon, police interviewed the suspect at the Macon County Jail. He said he drank too much at 22nd Street Discount Liquor on Sunday night and then went to the bank, where he broke the glass door.