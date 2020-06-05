You are the owner of this article.
Decatur man charged with breaking into First-Mid Bank and Trust
DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man was arrested after being identified as the person who broke into First-Mid Bank and Trust on Sunday night. 

The 34-year-old man is also accused of causing damage at Save-a-Lot, 2280 E. William St., the same night. 

According to the affidavit, police responded to an alarm at the bank, 1501 E. William St., around 7:50 p.m. Sunday. They found glass broken out of the front door and rocks on the ground. Nothing had been taken. 

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police arrested the 34-year-old man after responding to a domestic violence incident in the 2500 block of East Olive Street. While under arrest in that incident, the suspect asked if there were any calls about broken windows at Save-A-Lot or First-Mid Bank and Trust. He then told police he had damaged both businesses and had "wanted money for beer, so he kicked in the glass at the bank, but got scared and did not enter."

On Tuesday afternoon, police interviewed the suspect at the Macon County Jail. He said he drank too much at 22nd Street Discount Liquor on Sunday night and then went to the bank, where he broke the glass door. 

On Wednesday, police obtained surveillance footage of the bank. It showed the suspect entering the bank and sitting in an office for about 13 seconds before leaving. The affidavit said the person on the surveillance footage matched the suspect's appearance and also appeared to be the same person involved in the Save-A-Lot incident. 

A sworn police affidavit said the man faces two preliminary charges of burglary and one count of domestic battery. He remained in jail Friday evening with bail set at $79,400, meaning $7,940 is required to bond out. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

