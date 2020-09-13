Decatur man charged with child sex assault wants bond lowered to get out of jail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Deoane A. Stone, a Decatur man pleading not guilty to multiple charges of sexually assaulting a girl aged under 13, will appear in court Sept. 23 in a bid to get his $300,000 bail reduced.

Stone, 43, is being held in the Macon County Jail and faces three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Stone appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Sept. 9 with his defense attorney, Steve Jones, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His current bail amount means he would have to post a $30,000 to be released.

A Decatur police sworn affidavit about the case said Stone was arrested Aug. 11 after detectives received a complaint from the girl’s mother saying her daughter had been a sexual assault victim.

When police later interviewed the child, she told them she had been repeatedly assaulted when left alone with Stone who, in one incident, was caught in the act when the child’s mother came home early from work.