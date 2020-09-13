 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur man charged with child sex assault wants bond lowered to get out of jail
0 comments
top story

Decatur man charged with child sex assault wants bond lowered to get out of jail

{{featured_button_text}}
Stone

Stone. 

DECATUR — Deoane A. Stone, a Decatur man pleading not guilty to multiple charges of sexually assaulting a girl aged under 13, will appear in court Sept. 23 in a bid to get his $300,000 bail reduced.

Stone, 43, is being held in the Macon County Jail and faces three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Stone appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Sept. 9 with his defense attorney, Steve Jones, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His current bail amount means he would have to post a $30,000 to be released.

A Decatur police sworn affidavit about the case said Stone was arrested Aug. 11 after detectives received a complaint from the girl’s mother saying her daughter had been a sexual assault victim.

When police later interviewed the child, she told them she had been repeatedly assaulted when left alone with Stone who, in one incident, was caught in the act when the child’s mother came home early from work.

The child told police she had also tried to gather her own evidence against him. The sworn affidavit describes how she had set up her school-issued iPad to video one of the assaults but Stone discovered the machine hidden in a bedroom dirty clothes hamper. The girl said she ended up in tears after Stone smashed the iPad to try and destroy the recording. The affidavit said police were later able to download images supporting the girl’s version of events.

The affidavit said Stone can be heard asking the child three times on the video if he was being recorded. “The female voice responds ‘Yep, I’m telling my Mom,’” the affidavit adds.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News