Decatur man charged with child sex assault wants bond lowered to get out of jail

DECATUR — Deoane A. Stone, a Decatur man pleading not guilty to multiple charges of sexually assaulting a girl aged under 13, will appear in court Sept. 23 in a bid to get his $300,000 bail reduced.
Stone, 43, is being held in the Macon County Jail and faces three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Stone appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Sept. 9 with his defense attorney, Steve Jones, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His current bail amount means he would have to post a $30,000 to be released.
A Decatur police sworn affidavit about the case said Stone was arrested Aug. 11 after detectives received a complaint from the girl’s mother saying her daughter had been a sexual assault victim.
When police later interviewed the child, she told them she had been repeatedly assaulted when left alone with Stone who, in one incident, was caught in the act when the child’s mother came home early from work.
The child told police she had also tried to gather her own evidence against him. The sworn affidavit describes how she had set up her school-issued iPad to video one of the assaults but Stone discovered the machine hidden in a bedroom dirty clothes hamper. The girl said she ended up in tears after Stone smashed the iPad to try and destroy the recording. The affidavit said police were later able to download images supporting the girl’s version of events.
The affidavit said Stone can be heard asking the child three times on the video if he was being recorded. “The female voice responds ‘Yep, I’m telling my Mom,’” the affidavit adds.
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.