Decatur man charged with money laundering in connection to string of 2018 burglaries

BLOOMINGTON — A Decatur man was arrested Thursday on money laundering, unlawful transaction structuring and tax fraud charges for his role in a 2018 burglary ring across Central Illinois, police said.

U.S. Marshal’s task force members and Bloomington Police Department detectives arrested Joseph D. Laramee, 59, at his business, Laramee Jewelers, 415 N. Main St., Decatur, after a “lengthy” investigation by Bloomington police, the Illinois Department of Revenue and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Joseph D. Laramee

Joseph D. Laramee, 59, of Decatur, is charged with eight counts of unlawful structuring of a currency transaction (class 2 felony), one count of money laundering between $100,000 and $500,000 (class 1 felony), one count of money laundering between $10,000 and $100,000 (class 2 felony), and one count of filing fraudulent Illinois tax returns (class 4 felony).

Laramee is accused of working with Floyd E. Brown, 42, of Springfield, in laundering stolen proceeds from residential burglaries committed between April 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018, in Bloomington, Normal, Champaign and Peoria.

Eight counts of unlawful structuring of a currency transaction (class 2 felony), one count of money laundering between $100,000 and $500,000 (class 1 felony), one count of money laundering between $10,000 and $100,000 (class 2 felony), and one count of filing fraudulent Illinois tax returns (class 4 felony) are filed against Laramee.

Brown was previously arrested in March 2019 hours after killing U.S. Marshal’s Deputy Jacob Keltner after jumping out the third-floor window of a Rockford hotel.

Brown then led authorities on a high-speed chase into Central Illinois, reaching 150 mph at times. He barricaded himself when his car stopped in a ravine and police arrested Brown after a six-hour standoff near Interstate 55 north of Lincoln.

Keltner was attempting to serve several active Central Illinois warrants at the time, including three McLean County warrants for residential burglary.

Brown was tied to 50 burglaries throughout Central Illinois in 2018.

Bloomington police said no further information can be released about Laramee’s charges due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact Bloomington Police Sergeant Jared Bierbaum at 309-434-2807.

