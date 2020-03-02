Decatur man charged with slashing police car tires to be evaluated

DECATUR — Travis C. Stewart, convicted of spray-paint vandalism at police headquarters and now facing a charge he punctured a police squad car tire, will be examined by a doctor to see if he is mentally fit to stand trial.
Stewart, 36, appeared in court Feb. 19 and Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers ordered a mental fitness hearing scheduled for March 25. Stewart is charged with a single count of causing criminal damage to government property, a Class 4 felony, and has yet to enter a formal plea.
A sworn affidavit from Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Hoffman said he had been in uniform and working security at the Decatur Public Transit Center on the afternoon of Jan. 13 when he was told the left rear tire on his squad car was flat. Hoffman had later checked video surveillance and watched, he said, Stewart watching him before he headed outside.
“Stewart approaches the left rear tire, his right hand comes out of a backpack holding an object and the object goes down toward the tire,” said Hoffman. “He looks down as his hand goes down. He continues to walk away, gets on the sidewalk and turns to look back at MC27 (the squad car). He places the object back into the backpack and leaves.”
Hoffman said the car’s left rear tire had a “noticeable drop” in pressure shortly afterward and slowly deflated.
Stewart, appearing at an earlier hearing with defense attorney Caleb Brown, was asked by Bowers if he intended to represent himself.
You have free articles remaining.
“If the state actually intends to take this to trial, of course,” Stewart replied. “To my understanding, the prosecution has absolutely zero evidence so I have my doubts this even makes it out of the pretrial (hearing).”
Stewart is free on bail of $11,500, which means he posted $1,150 to bond out.
In December, Stewart was sentenced to 24 months probation after prosecutors say he went on a paint vandalism spree in August that included spraying the word “traitor” in the lobby of the Decatur Police headquarters and the entrance doors to the Macon County Courthouse.
Stewart pleaded guilty to a single count of criminal defacement of property. Prosecutors said he also smashed windows and filled locks with glue at the Decatur Bicycle Shoppe, 1230 E. Pershing Road. A dispute with shop staff, prosecutors said, had triggered his acts of vandalism, and he had also sprayed words on Heritage Behavioral Health Center and a building on the Decatur Memorial Hospital campus.
Stewart was also sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for 60 days already spent in custody, and had been ordered to pay restitution of $5,834 and told to continue with his “current course of mental health treatment.”
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid