Decatur man charged with slashing police car tires to be evaluated

Hoffman said the car’s left rear tire had a “noticeable drop” in pressure shortly afterward and slowly deflated.

Stewart, appearing at an earlier hearing with defense attorney Caleb Brown, was asked by Bowers if he intended to represent himself.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“If the state actually intends to take this to trial, of course,” Stewart replied. “To my understanding, the prosecution has absolutely zero evidence so I have my doubts this even makes it out of the pretrial (hearing).”

Stewart is free on bail of $11,500, which means he posted $1,150 to bond out.

In December, Stewart was sentenced to 24 months probation after prosecutors say he went on a paint vandalism spree in August that included spraying the word “traitor” in the lobby of the Decatur Police headquarters and the entrance doors to the Macon County Courthouse.

Stewart pleaded guilty to a single count of criminal defacement of property. Prosecutors said he also smashed windows and filled locks with glue at the Decatur Bicycle Shoppe, 1230 E. Pershing Road. A dispute with shop staff, prosecutors said, had triggered his acts of vandalism, and he had also sprayed words on Heritage Behavioral Health Center and a building on the Decatur Memorial Hospital campus.