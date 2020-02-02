Decatur man conned after cashing check for woman he had not met, police say

DECATUR — Police said a 70-year-old Decatur man was conned into cashing a forged check.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the man had been chatting via text message with a woman he had not met who had sent him a $2,500 check and asked him to cash it and send her $1,900 to an address in College Station, Texas. The man had already forwarded the money when he found out from his bank that the check was bogus.

Reading from the written report taken about the incident, Copeland said an officer asked the man why he would agree to cash a check from someone he had never met.

“The report says the man ‘advised he sends a lot of people money but he is not going to do this anymore,’” Copeland said.

