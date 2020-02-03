Decatur man convicted of beating, raping ex-girlfriend gets 20 years in prison

But while saying she could not yet bring herself to forgive him, the victim, who said she was treated for depression after the attack, hoped Lunardi could get mental health treatment. “I care that he gets help,” she said. “I want him to get help for whatever is going on inside of his head.”

Pleading for mercy, defense counsel Todd Ringel referred to a 2015 court case that saw Lunardi plead guilty to reckless homicide and receive a sentence of probation. Ringel said that accident had “messed him up” more than had been realized and said Lunardi needed mental health treatment.

He said Lunardi had also been a binge drinker and alcohol had been a strong factor in causing the assault on his ex-girlfriend. Ringel cited letters written in support of Lunardi and indicated court benches filled with his family and friends. “I think everyone here in attendance bolsters the view that Blake can do some good with his life,” Ringel added.

Lunardi made a brief statement to the court, saying he did not agree with the jury verdict and asking for a minimum sentence. But he also apologized to the victim. “I am sorry from the bottom of my heart ...” he said.