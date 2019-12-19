Decatur man convicted of raping, threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

DECATUR — A jury took an hour and 16 minutes to convict Blake A. Lunardi of raping and terrorizing his ex-girlfriend while keeping her a prisoner in her own home.
The 25-year-old Decatur man was found guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and single counts of aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful restraint. The Macon County Circuit Court jury also convicted him of domestic battery and criminal damage.
The three-day trial began Monday and the jury retired to consider the case at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday. They were back in court with their verdicts at 12:29 p.m. Judge Thomas Griffith scheduled a hearing for post trial motions and sentencing Feb. 3. Lunardi was taken into the custody of the Macon County Jail after Assistant State’s Attorney Kate Kurtz asked Griffith to revoke Lunardi’s bond.
During the trial, the court had heard from the victim, a 24-year-old nurse, who struggled to control her breathing and fight back sobs as she described her rape ordeal at the hands of Lunardi. She told the jurors she and Lunardi had been involved in a long off-and-on relationship that she had ended in June 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
She told the court that Lunardi had shown up on her doorstep around 3:51 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2018, begging to talk to her. She had reluctantly let him in and said he soon became enraged and violent, smashing her property and demanding to know if she was seeing someone else.
He threatened her with a kitchen knife, hit her and ripped off her clothes, she said, and attempted to force himself on her as she tried to fight him off before finally running out of the strength to resist him any longer.
“He told me ‘You are going to be with me, you are going to get on the bed, or I’m going to slit your throat and we’re both going to die tonight,’” the woman said.
Lunardi was defended by attorney Todd Ringel who questioned the victim about her story and highlighted several inconsistencies in her version of events in court and what she told police at the time of the incident.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid