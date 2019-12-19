Decatur man convicted of raping, threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

DECATUR — A jury took an hour and 16 minutes to convict Blake A. Lunardi of raping and terrorizing his ex-girlfriend while keeping her a prisoner in her own home.

The 25-year-old Decatur man was found guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, and single counts of aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful restraint. The Macon County Circuit Court jury also convicted him of domestic battery and criminal damage.

The three-day trial began Monday and the jury retired to consider the case at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday. They were back in court with their verdicts at 12:29 p.m. Judge Thomas Griffith scheduled a hearing for post trial motions and sentencing Feb. 3. Lunardi was taken into the custody of the Macon County Jail after Assistant State’s Attorney Kate Kurtz asked Griffith to revoke Lunardi’s bond.

During the trial, the court had heard from the victim, a 24-year-old nurse, who struggled to control her breathing and fight back sobs as she described her rape ordeal at the hands of Lunardi. She told the jurors she and Lunardi had been involved in a long off-and-on relationship that she had ended in June 2018.

