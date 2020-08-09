Decatur man cut by flying glass after police say his car was hit by gunfire

DECATUR — A Decatur man was injured in the neck by flying glass after his car was hit by gunfire, a police report said.
The incident happened around 5:48 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Clay Street and Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the rear window of the vehicle was shot out and a bullet hit the headliner. “The victim had a cut in the back of the neck likely caused by glass,” added Copeland.
He said the 34-year-old man drove himself to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital after the shooting, which remains under investigation.
Tevin Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.