Decatur man cut by flying glass car was hit by gunfire, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man was injured in the neck by flying glass after his car was hit by gunfire, a police report said.

The incident happened around 5:48 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Clay Street and Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the rear window of the vehicle was shot out and a bullet hit the headliner. “The victim had a cut in the back of the neck likely caused by glass,” added Copeland.

He said the 34-year-old man drove himself to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital after the shooting, which remains under investigation.

