Decatur man dead after New Year's Eve shooting, police say

DECATUR — A New Year's Eve shooting has left one Decatur man dead, Decatur police said Saturday. 

The Decatur Police Department responded at approximately 12:23 p.m. Saturday to a report of a male shot several times on the 1000 block of East Pearl Street, Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said in a news release. 

7 displaced after New Year's Eve apartment fire in Decatur

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 30-year-old Decatur man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Decatur police detectives are actively investigating the incident. According to Rosenbery, no arrests have been made at this time.

The department encourages any individuals with information relating to the incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

