Decatur man denies all charges after prosecutors say he shot a bullet into ex-girlfriend's car
breaking

Decatur man denies all charges after prosecutors say he shot a bullet into ex-girlfriend's car

Cory J. Marquis

Marquis

DECATUR — An ex-boyfriend who prosecutors say fired a bullet at his former girlfriend’s car while she was in the driver’s seat is pleading not guilty to a charge of the aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Cory J. Marquis, 32, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday and also denied being an armed habitual criminal. He remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail in lieu of posting bail set at $380,000.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Decatur Police detective Ben Massey said the shooting incident dates to the evening of Nov. 4, four days after the 26-year-old Decatur victim had broken up with Marquis after catching him cheating on her.

Massey said Marquis had suddenly pulled into her driveway as she was in her car, prompting her to immediately drive away, followed by him. She told police he trailed her to the 1700 block of East Lincoln Avenue where she pulled over and he pulled-up alongside her vehicle.

“(She) advised that Cory then… stated something similar to ‘You want me to act stupid? Then I can act stupid’ and he brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it out the front passenger window and fired one time at her vehicle and drove away…” said Massey. He said the shooting was witnessed by two adult male passengers in the former girlfriend’s car

Defending, attorney Dave Ellison asked Massey if a bullet was recovered from her vehicle and the detective said it was. He said the slug went right through the door and police dug it out of the vehicle’s door pillar. Ellison then asked if the bullet had been subjected to any kind of laboratory analysis and Massey said he did not know the answer to that.

Judge Phoebe Bowers concluded there was probable cause to try Marquis and assigned the case to Judge Thomas Griffith. She scheduled a pretrial hearing for Jan. 8.

2019 mug shots from the Herald & Review 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
