Decatur man denies all charges after prosecutors say he shot a bullet into ex-girlfriend's car

DECATUR — An ex-boyfriend who prosecutors say fired a bullet at his former girlfriend’s car while she was in the driver’s seat is pleading not guilty to a charge of the aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Cory J. Marquis, 32, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday and also denied being an armed habitual criminal. He remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail in lieu of posting bail set at $380,000.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Decatur Police detective Ben Massey said the shooting incident dates to the evening of Nov. 4, four days after the 26-year-old Decatur victim had broken up with Marquis after catching him cheating on her.

Massey said Marquis had suddenly pulled into her driveway as she was in her car, prompting her to immediately drive away, followed by him. She told police he trailed her to the 1700 block of East Lincoln Avenue where she pulled over and he pulled-up alongside her vehicle.

