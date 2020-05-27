Decatur man denies attacking grandfather, mom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Seth D. Maxwell pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he invaded his 81-year-old grandfather’s Decatur home before assaulting him and then dragged his mother out of the house by her hair when she intervened.

Maxwell, 24, faces six charges resulting from the May 16 incident in the 3300 block of Lakeland Drive: aggravated battery to a victim over 60, home invasion causing injury, three counts of domestic battery and a charge of criminal trespass.

Macon County Circuit Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try Maxwell on all the charges after conducting a preliminary hearing. Maxwell is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $25,000, which means he must post $2,500 to be released.

Giving evidence in court, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Wayne said Maxwell’s mother lives across the street from her father and was awakened by loud crashing from his home in the early morning hours.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Wayne said the mother dashed over and saw her father’s front door had been smashed open. She went inside to find her son standing over her cowering father and threatening to hit him with a stool.