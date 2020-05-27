Decatur man denies attacking grandfather, mom

DECATUR — Seth D. Maxwell pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he invaded his 81-year-old grandfather’s Decatur home before assaulting him and then dragged his mother out of the house by her hair when she intervened.
Maxwell, 24, faces six charges resulting from the May 16 incident in the 3300 block of Lakeland Drive: aggravated battery to a victim over 60, home invasion causing injury, three counts of domestic battery and a charge of criminal trespass.
Macon County Circuit Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try Maxwell on all the charges after conducting a preliminary hearing. Maxwell is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $25,000, which means he must post $2,500 to be released.
Giving evidence in court, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Wayne said Maxwell’s mother lives across the street from her father and was awakened by loud crashing from his home in the early morning hours.
Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Wayne said the mother dashed over and saw her father’s front door had been smashed open. She went inside to find her son standing over her cowering father and threatening to hit him with a stool.
Wayne said she tackled Maxwell to the ground to save her father and was immediately attacked herself. “Did she indicate that she intervened and the defendant dragged her out of the house by her hair?” asked Scott.
“Yes,” said Wayne.
Police were called by a newspaper carrier who arrived to find Maxwell standing outside, armed with a brick and threatening to hit both his mother and his grandfather.
“(The grandfather) had small cuts to his face and arms with fresh blood coming from them,” Wayne said in a sworn affidavit he had written about the incident. He said the victim told him he had been hit by numerous household items Maxwell had thrown at him during the assault. Maxwell was taken into custody at 6:34 a.m.
The sworn affidavit offered no motive for Maxwell’s alleged assault but noted he has a previous conviction for domestic battery.
