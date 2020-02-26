Decatur man denies attempted murder charge after victim stabbed in face and body

When he could speak, the victim is quoted as telling police he went over to Chaney’s home to share and smoke a “rock” of crack cocaine with Chaney and his wife. He then describes Chaney as suddenly launching a frenzied attack on him with a pocketknife, inflicting the wounds on his body and face before the victim was thrown out of the house.

But the affidavit also quotes Chaney as saying the victim attacked him after finishing his share of the crack rock and wanting the piece Chaney had, which he refused to hand over. When Chaney grabbed it after the victim had reached for it, he told police the victim punched him in the face and a fight broke out.

This version of what happened was emphasized when defense attorney Dave Ellison questioned Danner at Wednesday’s hearing. Ellison highlighted comments from Chaney who admitted to police he had armed himself with the knife but said he ended up lunging “blindly” with it to defend himself after his hooded sweatshirt had been pulled over his face during the fight.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.