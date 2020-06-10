Decatur man denies attempted murder charge linked to apartment invasion

The affidavits describe Bradford as ordering the other man to leave but, when he opened the front door for him to go, the ex-girlfriend took the opportunity to shove Bradford out the door first and lock it.

The woman then called police and, while she was on the phone to the dispatch center, Bradford fired “one or two shots through the door” in an attempt to blast it open, the affidavit said. When that failed, he rushed outside and used the 8-foot ladder to come in through the bedroom window again.

Detective Barry Hitchens, giving the affidavit evidence in court under questioning by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, said that is when Bradford opened fire once more, shooting the other man.

Hitchens said patrol officer Jordan Jinks, who heard two gunshots as he approached the apartment, saw a man jump from a second story of the apartment building and take off running. He was caught after a short foot chase and later identified as Bradford. He was unarmed but Hitchens said he pointed police to a revolver lying nearby which had multiple spent cartridges still in its chambers.

Defending, Dave Ellison asked Hitchens if the approaching patrol officer only heard two shots. Hitchens said that was correct. “And was there any other shots heard by anyone?” Ellison asked.