Decatur man denies back-to-back murder and attempted murder charges

DECATUR — Delahn L. Amos told a judge Wednesday he was pleading not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges that accuse him of killing one Decatur man and almost killing another in a hail of bullets fired in back-to-back shootings on consecutive nights.

Amos, 29, is charged with three alternate first degree murder counts in the Aug. 26 homicide of Demetrius D. Maclin, 31. Police found Maclin slumped in his car at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and North Edward Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

And then the next night, Aug. 27, prosecutors said Decatur police responding to a shots-fired call at West Packard and North College streets found a 36-year-old man bleeding but alive. Police reports said he had been shot four times in the back, once in his right buttock and had another bullet wound in his left arm.

Surgeons managed to save him and the victim identified Amos from his hospital bed as one of two men who had shot him down as he ran for his life.

Amos appeared before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers for preliminary hearings and the judge found probable cause to try him in both cases. Amos is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $11 million, meaning he would have to post $1.1 million to be released.