Decatur man denies back-to-back murder and attempted murder charges

DECATUR — Delahn L. Amos told a judge Wednesday he was pleading not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges that accuse him of killing one Decatur man and almost killing another in a hail of bullets fired in back-to-back shootings on consecutive nights.
Amos, 29, is charged with three alternate first degree murder counts in the Aug. 26 homicide of Demetrius D. Maclin, 31. Police found Maclin slumped in his car at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and North Edward Street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.
And then the next night, Aug. 27, prosecutors said Decatur police responding to a shots-fired call at West Packard and North College streets found a 36-year-old man bleeding but alive. Police reports said he had been shot four times in the back, once in his right buttock and had another bullet wound in his left arm.
Surgeons managed to save him and the victim identified Amos from his hospital bed as one of two men who had shot him down as he ran for his life.
Amos appeared before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers for preliminary hearings and the judge found probable cause to try him in both cases. Amos is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $11 million, meaning he would have to post $1.1 million to be released.
Earlier, prosecuting in the murder case, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe heard evidence from Detective Brad Hall. He said a witness had seen Amos arguing with the victim in his parked car in the moments leading up to the shooting. Hall said the witness then heard a series of gunshots before seeing a man she recognized as Amos get out of car and be driven away in another vehicle that had arrived to pick him up.
Hall said even Amos’s mother, who had heard about the shooting and rushed to the scene, confirmed he had been with Maclin and was worried about her son’s welfare.
Defense attorney Dave Ellison asked the detective if he managed to find out who told Amos’s mother that her son had been with Maclin. “No," replied Hall. “She was pretty frantic on scene and I was not able to get a detailed interview with her.”
Amos had insisted to police he was never there, and claimed he had been at the home of a girlfriend when the shooting went down.
In the attempted murder case, Amos is accused of ambushing the victim assisted by another shooter, Levron K. Hines, 37, who has previously pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges.
Giving evidence again, Hall said the victim described Hines shooting him first at “almost point-blank range” with a pistol. The victim then described Amos, armed with an AK-47-style rifle, opening fire and hitting him multiple times as he fled. Hall said the wounded man managed to hide himself in some bushes until police arrived.
Ellison asked several questions about the weapon, recovered from a car Amos had been driving, and wanted to know if it had been linked to shell casings found at the scene. The detective said lab results were pending.
Ellison then asked if anyone other than the victim had identified Amos and Hines, nickname “Six-Four,” as the shooters.
“No other witnesses that specifically identified them as shooting,” Hall replied. “I have spoken to other people who put Mr. Amos and Six-Four at the residence (outside of which the shooting took place) shortly before the shooting.”
In addition to the attempted murder charge, Amos also pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated battery, being a felon in possession of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Pretrial hearings for both the attempted murder and murder cases were scheduled for Nov. 4. No motive for either the murder or attempted murder was mentioned in court.
