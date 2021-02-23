Decatur man denies charges he enslaved, strangled and whipped his girlfriend

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chaney quotes the girlfriend as saying that, on the day before Leonard was arrested, he had lashed her more than 10 times with a belt “because she wanted to pick up her paycheck from work and he told her it could wait until the next day,” Chaney said.

The officer continued: “(She) showed officers numerous bruising on her legs, back, arms, shoulders. She had bruising all over her body that appeared to be in different stages of healing as they were different colors.”

Chaney was also shown a bite wound Leonard was accused of inflicting on his girlfriend’s right shoulder and she had bruising on her face she said was caused by belt buckle strikes. She claimed she was struck in the head after flinching away because the belt blows to her body were so painful.

And on Dec. 2 the girlfriend said she was strangled to the point where she almost blacked out, her body went limp and her eyes began to roll back into her head.

Chaney quotes Leonard as admitting that he has “been physical” with his girlfriend but said he offered no other details. “Derek admitted that he needs anger management and assistance with his addiction to alcohol,” Chaney added.