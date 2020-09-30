Decatur man denies charges in attempted murder of tattooist

Danner had told Scott that, on the night of the tattooist shooting, the victim had had accepted a ride from Hines to an address on North College Street. Police later found him in the street there bleeding from several serious wounds.

Danner said the tattooist had later identified Hines from a photo line-up and had referred to him by his street nickname, “Six-Four.”

The detective said the victim told police that when he arrived at the North College address, Hines made a call to summon another man who climbed out of a vehicle clutching the AK-47 rifle.

“And did he then state that Six-Four then shot him, at which point he (the victim) attempted to run away, and that (Hines) told the other individual ‘You better finish him off’ and that individual went and shot at him several times with the AK-47?” asked Scott.

“Yes,” replied Danner. Neither the detective or Scott mentioned any possible motive for trying to kill the tattooist.

Defense attorney Daniel Fultz then asked Danner if the victim had been the only person to identify Hines as the shooter, and the detective replied he was.