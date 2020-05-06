Decatur man denies charges of murder, making threats to kill

Woodley-Underwood agreed that was what he wanted to do when the judge asked him, and he also agreed to waive a preliminary hearing on the texted death threat charge, which is listed as “harassment by electronic communication.” He also pleaded not guilty to harassment of a witness and violating a court order to have no contact with the alleged harassment victim.

A sworn affidavit filed by Jason Danner, a detective with Decatur Police, said the threatening text was sent on May 1, 2019, and the 21-year-old victim recognized the phone number as belonging to Woodley-Underwood. She told police she was being threatened because she had testified against Woodley-Underwood in a domestic battery trial.

“‘I’ll kil you in yo whole family,’” Danner quotes Woodley-Underwood as saying in a profanity-laced message.

Court records show that Woodley-Underwood was convicted of a single count of domestic battery April 22, 2019, after a one-day jury trial and found innocent on a charge that his actions had endangered a child; the jury had returned with its verdicts in 35 minutes. Woodley-Underwood was sentenced to 24 months probation and ordered to undergo anger management classes.