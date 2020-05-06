Decatur man denies charges of murder, making threats to kill

DECATUR — Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday pleading not guilty to charges he shot a Decatur man to death.
And, in a separate case, he also denied a charge threatening through a text message to kill a woman with whom he had children and her entire family.
In the murder case, Decatur police found 24-year-old Bryston Musgrave slumped over in a parked car in the late morning of April 8 at the intersection of South Haworth Avenue and West Decatur Street. He had been shot multiple times and later died after being rushed to hospital.
Woodley-Underwood, 24, had quickly been identified as a suspect by detectives and was arrested April 10. A team of U.S. Marshals apprehended him in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Woodley-Underwood, dressed in a red and white striped jail jumpsuit and wearing a face mask, appeared before Judge Thomas Little and was defended by attorney Michelle Sanders. She told Little that Woodley-Underwood wanted to waive a preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to try him.
Woodley-Underwood agreed that was what he wanted to do when the judge asked him, and he also agreed to waive a preliminary hearing on the texted death threat charge, which is listed as “harassment by electronic communication.” He also pleaded not guilty to harassment of a witness and violating a court order to have no contact with the alleged harassment victim.
A sworn affidavit filed by Jason Danner, a detective with Decatur Police, said the threatening text was sent on May 1, 2019, and the 21-year-old victim recognized the phone number as belonging to Woodley-Underwood. She told police she was being threatened because she had testified against Woodley-Underwood in a domestic battery trial.
“‘I’ll kil you in yo whole family,’” Danner quotes Woodley-Underwood as saying in a profanity-laced message.
Court records show that Woodley-Underwood was convicted of a single count of domestic battery April 22, 2019, after a one-day jury trial and found innocent on a charge that his actions had endangered a child; the jury had returned with its verdicts in 35 minutes. Woodley-Underwood was sentenced to 24 months probation and ordered to undergo anger management classes.
He remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1.25 million, which means he must post $102,500 to bond out.
