Decatur man denies faking robbery to explain self-inflicted gunshot wound

DECATUR — Avery E. Drake is accused of accidentally shooting himself through the hand in Decatur and then lying about it by claiming he was robbed when police arrived to question him in hospital.

Drake, 21, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday and entered not guilty pleas to charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and armed violence.

He also denies a charge of dealing in cannabis illegally after Decatur police searched his car, parked in a Decatur Memorial Hospital parking lot, and found more than 100 grams of the drug and a digital scale.

Giving evidence at a preliminary hearing, Police Officer Jacob Stewart said Drake had at first invented a story about being held up and robbed by an assailant who shot him through the left hand.

But questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Stewart said that story fell apart when a witness who had been with Drake said the robbery never happened. The witness said Avery had pulled out a semi-automatic handgun while riding in a car and the weapon had discharged as he was playing around with it.

