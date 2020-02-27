You are the owner of this article.
Decatur man denies gunpoint rape charges
DECATUR — Phillip R. Woods is pleading not guilty to charges he raped a Decatur woman at gunpoint.

Woods, 52, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday denying two counts of committing aggravated criminal sexual assault. The offense dates to the night of May 2 and Woods, who was arrested Jan. 30, remains in custody at the Macon County Jail with bail set at $200,000, which means he must post $20,000 to bond out.

Judge Phoebe Bowers had found probable cause to try Woods at Wednesday’s hearing and put the case on the trial call of fellow Judge Thomas Griffith. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 7.

Earlier, giving evidence, Decatur Police Officer Joshua Davis said the victim described that a man she later identified as Woods, who claimed to know her boyfriend, had offered her a lift the night of the alleged assault at 11:30 p.m.

Questioned on the evidence by law school intern Anna Rich acting under the supervision of First Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Davis said the woman described being taken to Woods’ apartment on East Center Street. “Did (she) advise the male pulled a handgun and pointed it at her, telling her to remove her clothing?” Rich asked.

“Yes,” Davis replied.

The terrified victim then described to police being raped at gunpoint on a sofa before being forced by Woods to take a shower after the assault. “Did she comply with the demand because she feared he would use the gun on her?” asked Rich.

“Yes,” said Davis.

The woman later recognized Woods after seeing his picture in a social media profile and was able to identify him from a digital line-up of suspects. Woods had been arrested after police obtained DNA results from forensic testing.

Defense attorney Dave Ellison raised several points when his turn came to question Davis. Ellison noted the incident was not reported until 12 days later and asked the officer if there had been any witnesses who could corroborate the woman’s version of events.

“No, not that I am aware of,” Davis replied.

The sexual assault case is now one of four cases Woods has pending. He had appeared in court Jan. 9 and pleaded guilty in separate cases to retail theft, unlawful possession of illegal drugs and residential burglary. Sentencing had been delayed while Woods was considered for participation in the county's Drug Court, which allows people with substance abuse issues to get help and gives them a chance to avoid incarceration. He’s due back in court for a hearing on the issue March 27.

