Decatur man denies gunpoint rape charges

DECATUR — Phillip R. Woods is pleading not guilty to charges he raped a Decatur woman at gunpoint.

Woods, 52, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday denying two counts of committing aggravated criminal sexual assault. The offense dates to the night of May 2 and Woods, who was arrested Jan. 30, remains in custody at the Macon County Jail with bail set at $200,000, which means he must post $20,000 to bond out.

Judge Phoebe Bowers had found probable cause to try Woods at Wednesday’s hearing and put the case on the trial call of fellow Judge Thomas Griffith. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 7.

Earlier, giving evidence, Decatur Police Officer Joshua Davis said the victim described that a man she later identified as Woods, who claimed to know her boyfriend, had offered her a lift the night of the alleged assault at 11:30 p.m.

Questioned on the evidence by law school intern Anna Rich acting under the supervision of First Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Davis said the woman described being taken to Woods’ apartment on East Center Street. “Did (she) advise the male pulled a handgun and pointed it at her, telling her to remove her clothing?” Rich asked.

“Yes,” Davis replied.

