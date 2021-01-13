Decatur man denies punching, strangling fellow city bus passenger

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The passenger told police her ordeal began when she had been sitting at the back of the bus and Taylor came and sat down near her. She told Doswell that Taylor was “acting weird” and so she moved to the middle of the bus but he moved again, sitting directly across from her.

“She stated she was looking for something in her purse when Taylor started leaning over as if he was looking in her purse also,” said Doswell. She stated that she felt Taylor was going to try and take her purse.”

That was when the passenger had moved to the front to speak to the driver, and Taylor followed her up there.

Cross-examined by defense attorney Dave Ellison, Doswell said he understood the passenger and Taylor were not complete strangers, and that the passenger pronounced his name Stefan rather than Stephen and was familiar with his mother.

Ellison also asked if the city buses have surveillance cameras and if what happened had been recorded. Doswell said they did, and the recording of this incident had been preserved for evidence.