Decatur man denies punching, strangling fellow city bus passenger
DECATUR — Stephen Taylor appeared in court Wednesday pleading not guilty to charges he punched a fellow Decatur city bus passenger in the face and then seized the woman by the throat and choked her until the driver intervened to save her.

Giving evidence in Macon County Circuit Court, Decatur Police Officer John Doswell said the attack happened around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15 as the bus was stopped in the area of Fairview Park Plaza shopping center.

Doswell said the 44-year-old victim had refused to get off the bus after telling the female driver she feared Doswell was going to attack and rob her of her purse.

Doswell said the seated driver, with the frightened woman passenger by now standing next to her, told the 29-year-old Taylor he had to get off the bus, but he refused

“(The driver) stated she had told him again… when Taylor lunged (at the woman passenger) punching her in the face and then grabbing her by the throat with both hands around her throat,” said Doswell in a sworn affidavit he was taken through by Macon County State’s attorney, Scott Rueter.

“(The driver) stated that she thought Taylor was going to choke (the passenger) to death, so she grabbed one of Taylor’s hands and pulled it away from the woman’s throat,” Doswell said in the affidavit.

Taylor was still on the bus when police came and arrested him. He denies charges of aggravated battery and aggravated battery involving strangulation.

The passenger told police her ordeal began when she had been sitting at the back of the bus and Taylor came and sat down near her. She told Doswell that Taylor was “acting weird” and so she moved to the middle of the bus but he moved again, sitting directly across from her.

“She stated she was looking for something in her purse when Taylor started leaning over as if he was looking in her purse also,” said Doswell. She stated that she felt Taylor was going to try and take her purse.”

That was when the passenger had moved to the front to speak to the driver, and Taylor followed her up there.

Cross-examined by defense attorney Dave Ellison, Doswell said he understood the passenger and Taylor were not complete strangers, and that the passenger pronounced his name Stefan rather than Stephen and was familiar with his mother.

Ellison also asked if the city buses have surveillance cameras and if what happened had been recorded. Doswell said they did, and the recording of this incident had been preserved for evidence.

Taylor is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $50,000, meaning he must post $5,000 to be released. Court records show he was sentenced to 24 months probation in February 2020 after pleading guilty to a charge of theft. He now faces a further count of violating that probation.

