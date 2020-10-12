Decatur man denies robbing woman at gunpoint in her home

DECATUR — Chancellor C. Embry told a judge he was not guilty of kicking in the front door of a Decatur home belonging to a terrified woman and stealing from her at gunpoint.

Embry, 18, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court denying charges of home invasion while armed with a firearm and residential burglary.

Giving evidence at a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Decatur police Detective Brian Kaylor, referring to a sworn affidavit, said the 64-year-old victim had been home in the 1600 block of East Marietta Street at 3 a.m. on Sept. 5 when she heard a knock at the door.

“She advised she did not respond in any way to the knocking on her door because she was not expecting any company at that time,” the affidavit said. “She advised she then heard kicking on her door and … the door came crashing in and two individuals came charging into her residence.”

The victim is quoted as saying one man, later identified as Embry, pointed a handgun at her, told her not to move and then kept screaming ‘Where is the purse?’”

She said the gunman held her at gunpoint while his accomplice searched through her home and grabbed a purse, wallet, a 15-inch television and various other items that looked like they had value.

