Decatur man denies robbing woman at gunpoint in her home

DECATUR — Chancellor C. Embry told a judge he was not guilty of kicking in the front door of a Decatur home belonging to a terrified woman and stealing from her at gunpoint.
Embry, 18, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court denying charges of home invasion while armed with a firearm and residential burglary.
Giving evidence at a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Decatur police Detective Brian Kaylor, referring to a sworn affidavit, said the 64-year-old victim had been home in the 1600 block of East Marietta Street at 3 a.m. on Sept. 5 when she heard a knock at the door.
“She advised she did not respond in any way to the knocking on her door because she was not expecting any company at that time,” the affidavit said. “She advised she then heard kicking on her door and … the door came crashing in and two individuals came charging into her residence.”
The victim is quoted as saying one man, later identified as Embry, pointed a handgun at her, told her not to move and then kept screaming ‘Where is the purse?’”
She said the gunman held her at gunpoint while his accomplice searched through her home and grabbed a purse, wallet, a 15-inch television and various other items that looked like they had value.
Under questioning from Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Kaylor said Embry was identified because the victim recognized him. The affidavit said she had sold a car to a female friend two days before being robbed and she remembered Embry as a man with the nickname “Chance” who had been present for the sale.
“And was a photo-lineup shown to the victim and she positively identified the defendant as the subject with the gun?” asked Scott.
“Yes, she did,” replied Kaylor.
Defending, Dave Ellison asked the detective if the police interview with the victim had been recorded and Kaylor replied he didn’t know what, if any, portion of her initial interview had been taped. “But her viewing of the photo lineup was audio and video recorded,” Kaylor added.
Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try Embry and scheduled a pretrial hearing Oct. 26. A check of Macon County Jail records shows that Embry remains in custody with bail set at $200,000, meaning he must post $20,000 to bond out.
