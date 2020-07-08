Decatur man denies shooting woman dead as she ran with fleeing crowd

Defending attorney Dave Ellison asked Hitchens about the identification and how close to the shooting it was conducted. “I don't know the exact date, it was the following week, approximately Monday or Tuesday,” Hitchens replied.

Ellison also probed the description of the shooter. “And isn’t it true that the description of the person doing the shooting was somebody that was in his 40s or early 50s, had grayish hair and short dreads?” Ellison asked.

Hitchens said the initial witness description ranged from a black male aged around 30 to late 40s with “twisties” in his hair.

Ellison had no further questions and Judge Phoebe Bowers ruled there was probable cause to try Folks for murder. She scheduled a pretrial hearing for Aug. 3 and assigned the case to Judge Jeffrey Geisler. Folks remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000, which means he must post $50,000 to be released.

A nephew of Folks, 30-year-old Lavanski Folks, was also arrested and faces a preliminary weapons charges from the same incident. Macon County Jail records show he remains in custody with bail set at $2 million, meaning he must post $200,000 to be released. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.