Decatur man denies soliciting 13-year-old boy for sex

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Phillip M. E. Diggs, 61, told a judge Wednesday he was not guilty of trying to solicit a 13-year-old Decatur boy for sex.

Diggs was arrested by Decatur police on the evening of Aug. 21, the date of the alleged offense, after the child’s 30-year-old mother had filed a complaint.

Giving evidence in Macon County Circuit Court, Patrol Officer Kirstin Davis said the boy had been approached by Diggs as he was walking alone in the 600 block of West Division Street. Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Davis said Diggs had made an offer of sex to the boy who replied “no thank you, sir,” and then went home and told his mom what had happened.

Davis the woman had dashed outside to see if Diggs was still around and saw him and confronted him about what he had said to her son. A sworn affidavit from Davis quotes Diggs as first replying he didn’t remember saying anything and then making a second sexual solicitation about the boy in front of his mother.

Diggs, in custody and dressed in a jail jumpsuit, turned his head from side to side as the officer was testifying. His defense attorney, Dave Ellison, asked Davis if Diggs appeared to be drunk at the time of his arrest, and she said he did.