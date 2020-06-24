Decatur man denies stabbing 68-year-old girlfriend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Bruce A. Malone appeared in court Wednesday and denied charges that he slapped and punched his longtime Decatur girlfriend before stomping on her face and then cutting and stabbing her with twin steak knives all over her body.

Malone, 63, told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Phoebe Bowers that he was entering a plea of not guilty to two charges of committing aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. He also denied two charges of committing domestic battery while having three previous domestic battery convictions, and pled not guilty to a further charge of aggravated domestic battery.

Bowers found probable cause to hold him over for trial and set a pretrial hearing for Aug. 12. Malone is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $400,000, meaning he must post $40,000 to be released.

Giving evidence earlier, Decatur police Officer Sean Bowsher said Malone had lived with the 68-year-old victim for 30 years and launched his unprovoked attack on her at 4 a.m. June 3 when he woke up after a bout of heavy drinking.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Bowsher described Malone raining down slaps and punches on the victim before stomping on her face. The officer said she still had a shoe-shaped bruise on her cheek when police later spoke to her in hospital.