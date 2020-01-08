Decatur man denies trying to kill the suspect who stole his TV

DECATUR — Prosecutors say that when Decatur man James H. Ballard found the suspect he believed had stolen his television, he plunged a knife into the man’s chest and told him, “You gonna die."

But surgeons saved the 35-year-old victim and Ballard, 45, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday pleading not guilty to a charge of attempted murder. He also denied aggravated battery involving great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try Ballard and set the case on the trial list of Judge Jeffrey Geisler, with a pretrial hearing scheduled for Feb. 3.

Giving evidence earlier under questioning by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Detective Ben Massey with Decatur Police said the victim had been found by patrol officers just after midnight on Dec. 14. Massey said the victim had a three-inch-deep stab wound in his upper chest and told police a man he knew as “Bump” had attacked him.

Massey said police knew from previous investigations that Bump was the nickname of Ballard. Police also knew that the victim had been a suspect in an earlier burglary from Ballard’s home in the 500 block of West William Street.