Decatur man denies trying to kill the suspect who stole his TV
Decatur man denies trying to kill the suspect who stole his TV

James Ballard

James Ballard was arrested on Dec. 14 after police say he stabbed a man in Decatur. READ MORE

 Analisa Trofimuk

DECATUR — Prosecutors say that when Decatur man James H. Ballard found the suspect he believed had stolen his television, he plunged a knife into the man’s chest and told him, “You gonna die."

But surgeons saved the 35-year-old victim and Ballard, 45, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday pleading not guilty to a charge of attempted murder. He also denied aggravated battery involving great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try Ballard and set the case on the trial list of Judge Jeffrey Geisler, with a pretrial hearing scheduled for Feb. 3.

Giving evidence earlier under questioning by Macon County State’s Attorney Jay Scott, Detective Ben Massey with Decatur Police said the victim had been found by patrol officers just after midnight on Dec. 14. Massey said the victim had a three-inch-deep stab wound in his upper chest and told police a man he knew as “Bump” had attacked him.

Massey said police knew from previous investigations that Bump was the nickname of Ballard. Police also knew that the victim had been a suspect in an earlier burglary from Ballard’s home in the 500 block of West William Street.

A sworn affidavit about the stabbing investigation quoted Ballard talking to police in the wake of the burglary and telling officers: “I’ll kill him,” and “I’m going to kill him” in reference to the victim he had become convinced had burgled his home.

After finding the wounded man, officers went to Ballard’s house and said they caught him literally red-handed. Massey told Scott the defendant’s hands were stained with blood although he denied knowing anything about the crime.

Later, at police headquarters, Massey said Ballard became more talkative, complaining about the unfairness that he was headed to jail for exacting revenge on a criminal who stole from him.

“Street justice, man-to-man type of (expletive). I’ll go to jail, I’ll do life, I don’t give a (expletive). He ain’t gonna take nothing from me,” the affidavit quotes Ballard as telling detectives.

His defense attorney, Dave Ellison, sought to probe the strength of the case against Ballard. He asked Massey: “When someone is the victim of a crime, is it unusual for them to be upset and say things they don’t mean?” Massey replied: “I would say it’s not uncommon, no.”

Ellison also asked if the “red substance” found on Ballard had been tested. Massey said he didn’t know, but swabs had been taken to preserve it as evidence.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

