Decatur man denies trying to kill victims by pistol-whipping and setting them on fire

“He said two subjects exited the residence… and dragged him out of the car at gunpoint,” added Hall. The younger man described being beaten about the face and head with a gun, the same fate that had happened to the older man, before being hauled into the house and thrown onto the floor next to the prone body of his companion.

“(The younger victim) said when he first saw (the older victim) he thought he was dead,” said Hall. “He stated after being thrown to the ground the subject he knew as Duke started spraying him (and the other victim) with lighter fluid. He said Duke then lit him and the other victim on fire.”

The victims are quoted as telling police they managed to beat the flames out while their assailants looked on, holding them at gunpoint. Both men said they then had pillow cases pulled over their heads and were driven to another location and left there. They later managed to recover their own vehicle and, despite terrible injuries, drove themselves to hospital.

Hall said the younger man had to be intubated and was flown from Decatur Memorial Hospital to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield for more specialized treatment. He suffered severe burns to his face, left eye, both hands, upper chest and left thigh, according to Hall.