Decatur man denies using victim's own weapon to commit robbery
Decatur man denies using victim's own weapon to commit robbery

Scott

Scott. 

DECATUR — Katoniest R. Scott is pleading not guilty to charges he robbed a victim of his own gun and used it to hold the man at gunpoint while he made his getaway.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said that Scott appeared to have second thoughts about the crime later, and called the victim up to say: “I didn’t mean to get down like that,” and then offered the victim cannabis as compensation. The affidavit said police officers were listening to the call on speaker phone the whole time.

Scott, 27, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing and denied committing armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Decatur police Officer Jacob Stewart gave evidence and referred to the sworn affidavit which said the robbery happened Aug. 22 in the 600 block of South Oakland Avenue.

Scott was described as being the backseat passenger in a vehicle with the victim, aged 34, who was a front seat passenger. Also in the car was the victim’s 3-year-old son and the victim’s 29-year-old friend, who was driving.

Questioned by First Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, Stewart described Scott as lunging forward and grabbing the victim’s 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which was next to his seat and the vehicle’s center console.

Scott then produced a handgun of his own and used both of them to keep everyone covered as he climbed out of the car and made his escape. The sworn affidavit said the robbery was captured on surveillance video from a nearby store.

“The back driver’s side door abruptly opens and Katoniest is seen walking backwards and westbound through the 600 block of South Oakland while holding two firearms that were pointed directly at the occupants of the car,” the affidavit said.

The phone call and the cannabis offer came shortly after the robbery, as police were still interviewing the victim and the driver, according to the affidavit.

Defense attorney Dave Ellison double-checked the store location of the surveillance video before asking Stewart: “Was the only thing taken in the robbery the handgun?”

Stewart replied: “As far as I know, yes.”

Judge Phoebe Bowers found probable cause to try Scott on all charges and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Dec. 29. He remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $150,000, meaning he must post $15,000 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

