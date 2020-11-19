Decatur man denies using victim's own weapon to commit robbery

DECATUR — Katoniest R. Scott is pleading not guilty to charges he robbed a victim of his own gun and used it to hold the man at gunpoint while he made his getaway.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said that Scott appeared to have second thoughts about the crime later, and called the victim up to say: “I didn’t mean to get down like that,” and then offered the victim cannabis as compensation. The affidavit said police officers were listening to the call on speaker phone the whole time.

Scott, 27, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing and denied committing armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Decatur police Officer Jacob Stewart gave evidence and referred to the sworn affidavit which said the robbery happened Aug. 22 in the 600 block of South Oakland Avenue.

Scott was described as being the backseat passenger in a vehicle with the victim, aged 34, who was a front seat passenger. Also in the car was the victim’s 3-year-old son and the victim’s 29-year-old friend, who was driving.