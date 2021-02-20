 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur man dies in Springfield of multiple gunshot wounds
0 comments
breaking top story

Decatur man dies in Springfield of multiple gunshot wounds

{{featured_button_text}}
dec-meta-crime2

DECATUR — Carlos Dozier, 22, a Decatur resident, died early Saturday morning of multiple gunshot wounds.

Decatur man arrested in connection to homicide of JB North store owner

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said in a news release that Dozier was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield in the early hours and pronounced dead at 3:02 a.m. Saturday. The preliminary autopsy results were that the death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds. The death is being investigated by the coroner and Springfield police as a homicide.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No further details were available Saturday. Springfield Police declined to comment.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News