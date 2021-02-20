Decatur man dies of multiple gunshot wounds in Springfield

DECATUR — Carlos Dozier, 22, a Decatur resident, died of multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in Springfield, and four others were wounded.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, local police were near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue when they heard gunshots from the building at 1100 South Grand Ave. E. and responded, The State Journal-Register reported.

All five who suffered injuries from the gunfire were transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital.

Two additional victims suffered minor injuries from a broken window while exiting the building and were treated at Memorial Medical Center.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said in a news release that Dozier was pronounced dead at 3:02 a.m. Saturday. The preliminary autopsy results were that the death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds. The death is being investigated by the coroner and Springfield police as a homicide.

No further details were available Saturday. Springfield Police declined to comment.

The State Journal-Register contributed to this report.

