Decatur man dies of multiple gunshot wounds in Springfield
breaking top story

DECATUR — Carlos Dozier, 22, a Decatur resident, died of multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in Springfield, and four others were wounded.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, local police were near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue when they heard gunshots from the building at 1100 South Grand Ave. E. and responded, The State Journal-Register reported.

Decatur man arrested in connection to homicide of JB North store owner

All five who suffered injuries from the gunfire were transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital. 

Two additional victims suffered minor injuries from a broken window while exiting the building and were treated at Memorial Medical Center.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said in a news release that Dozier was pronounced dead at 3:02 a.m. Saturday. The preliminary autopsy results were that the death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds. The death is being investigated by the coroner and Springfield police as a homicide.

No further details were available Saturday. Springfield Police declined to comment.

The State Journal-Register contributed to this report. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

