Decatur man douses drapes and girlfriend in lighter fluid but only catches himself on fire, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man that sprayed his girlfriend’s bedroom curtains — and her — with lighter fluid before trying to set them both ablaze, only succeeded in setting himself on fire before the girlfriend quickly patted out the flames.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said officers had responded to an abruptly cut-off 911 call Wednesday afternoon from the 51-year-old girlfriend. The affidavit said she had only just managed to blurt out her address in the 200 block of South 16th Street before her 48-year-old boyfriend had grabbed the phone and hurled it across the street.
Police Officer John Doswell said the woman had answered the door wearing a shirt that was “wet and also smelled strongly of lighter fluid.”
She then took police through to her bedroom where they saw the curtains had been ripped off the wall and doused with lighter fluid.
Doswell said the woman described her boyfriend of 24 years making several attempts to ignite the drapes, having splashed them and herself with the highly flammable fluid.
“However, he never set her or the curtains on fire,” added Doswell. “She stated that he briefly set himself on fire but she patted it out right away.” No mention was made in the affidavit of why the man had allegedly acted in the way he did.
He had been arrested later and booked on preliminary charges of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed the man remained in custody in lieu of bail set at $15,000, meaning he must post $1,500 to bond out.
Mugshots from the Herald & Review
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Travis C. Stewart
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Bruce A. Malone
Kronterial N. Bond
Billiejo L. Soyster
Scott L. Minix
Lester A. McDonald
Delahn L. Amos
Chelsea Brown
Chancellor C. Embry
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Dante L. Wade
Shawanda Apholone
Kevin Brown
Thomas J. Nall
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Jamie L. Golladay
Regina M. Nall
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Daniel R. Blazich
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Deoane A. Stone
Micaiah G. Barton
Jason C. Herendeen
Blake E. Merli
Josh D. Longfellow
Jeremiah D. Collins
Danielle M. Whitehead
Deonte D. Smith
Cory J. Marquis
Gary L. Boyle
Carl E. Harvey II
Dessica N. Jackson
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Paul M. Folks
Cody M. Burries
Anthony J Dickey
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Michelle R. Batman
Seth D. Maxwell
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.