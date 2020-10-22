Decatur man douses drapes and girlfriend in lighter fluid but only catches himself on fire, police say

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man that sprayed his girlfriend’s bedroom curtains — and her — with lighter fluid before trying to set them both ablaze, only succeeded in setting himself on fire before the girlfriend quickly patted out the flames.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said officers had responded to an abruptly cut-off 911 call Wednesday afternoon from the 51-year-old girlfriend. The affidavit said she had only just managed to blurt out her address in the 200 block of South 16th Street before her 48-year-old boyfriend had grabbed the phone and hurled it across the street.

Police Officer John Doswell said the woman had answered the door wearing a shirt that was “wet and also smelled strongly of lighter fluid.”

She then took police through to her bedroom where they saw the curtains had been ripped off the wall and doused with lighter fluid.

Doswell said the woman described her boyfriend of 24 years making several attempts to ignite the drapes, having splashed them and herself with the highly flammable fluid.