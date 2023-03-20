DECATUR — A Decatur man was arrested Sunday after attempting to drill his front door shut to keep his roommate inside.

According to a police affidavit, officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at residence along South Calhoun Street at approximately 11 p.m. The call came from a home where two males, one 41 and the other 65, were living as roommates.

The older roommate told police he’d made multiple attempts to leave the residence that evening, but his roommate would not let him leave and eventually resorted to drilling the front door shut.

Officers said they observed the 41-year-old blocking his roommate from answering the door and saw the power drill in his hand. In addition to hearing the sounds of the power drill coming from the other side of the door, officers also noted several screws that had been “freshly screwed” into the door.

Officers were ultimately able to get inside and speak to both men. The 41-year-old admitted to drilling the door shut, an affidavit said.

The subject was was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of unlawful restraint, which is subject to review by the state's attorney's office.