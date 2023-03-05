DECATUR — Reglo G. Logan is facing a charge of arson after police accused him of piling up $900 worth of his ex-girlfriend’s clothes and shoes and setting fire to them last spring in the home they used to share.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said patrol officers arrived at an address in the 2100 block of Evandale Drive to find smoke pouring out of the house.

“Officers observed pillows, clothes and other miscellaneous items smoldering on the living room floor and in the basement of the residence,” the affidavit added.

Officers said they then spoke to Logan’s 36-year-old former girlfriend who said she was confronted by Logan, also aged 36, and he had then "started her items on fire.” She had earlier gone to the house to "retrieve the remainder of items still inside as she was moving out."

The woman is quoted as telling police she estimated the stuff burned up in the living room was worth $300 while three pairs of her Jordan-brand shoes blazing in the basement were valued at $600.

The incident dates to the evening of May 6, but police said they found and arrested Logan Jan. 30. He appeared in Macon County Circuit Court for arraignment March 2 and has yet to enter a formal plea. Judge Lindsey Shelton agreed to Logan’s request for time to hire a defense lawyer and told him to be back in court with his attorney April 14.

Logan, who faces unrelated preliminary charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic offenses, is free on bail. His bail conditions forbid him to contact his former girlfriend and order him to stay away from the home on Evandale Drive.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state's attorney.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand