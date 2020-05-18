Decatur man faces attempted murder charge after shooting at car in front of police, report says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — Leeandre M. Honorable was chased down and arrested by Decatur Police early Saturday after they said a patrol officer saw him open fire multiple times at a fleeing vehicle, causing it to crash.

Honorable, 24, was booked on a preliminary charge of attempted murder and is being held without bond in the Macon County Jail. The parolee was also booked on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, violation of parole and resisting and obstructing police. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Police reports did not list the 26-year-old man driving the fleeing vehicle as being injured either by gunfire or the crash impact.

A sworn affidavit detailing the case said the 26-year-old had earlier been spoken to by police who had been dispatched at 5:27 a.m. to deal with a domestic dispute at an apartment in the 2300 block of Rosedale Avenue.

Police said he was parked outside and told them he had arrived to check on the welfare of his friend, a 21-year-old woman described as the mother of a child by Honorable. She told police she had been involved in a verbal confrontation with Honorable who had left before police arrived.