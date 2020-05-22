Decatur man faces attempted murder charge, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man who broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment Thursday and shot another man inside is facing a preliminary attempted murder charge.

Court documents say Tevin Bradford, 24, fired three to four shots at the man, striking his upper abdomen and fled by jumping two stories out of the apartment in the 900 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police apprehended Bradford in the 500 block of East Marietta Street moments later after an officer in the area witnessed the jump, documents say.

Police found a Taurus Model 856 .38 caliber revolver with five spent shell casings in the cylinder, confirmed to be stolen out from the Decatur Police Department late April, approximately 10 feet away.

A written affidavit said issues between Bradford and his ex-girlfriend started when they broke up about seven months ago. His repeated harassment since then had prompted her to ask that the 27-year-old victim, also mentioned as a friend of Bradford's, to stay with her overnight Thursday, the affidavit said.