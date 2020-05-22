Decatur man faces attempted murder charge, police say

DECATUR — Police say a Decatur man who broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment Thursday and shot another man inside is facing a preliminary attempted murder charge.
Court documents say Tevin Bradford, 24, fired three to four shots at the man, striking his upper abdomen and fled by jumping two stories out of the apartment in the 900 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police apprehended Bradford in the 500 block of East Marietta Street moments later after an officer in the area witnessed the jump, documents say.
Police found a Taurus Model 856 .38 caliber revolver with five spent shell casings in the cylinder, confirmed to be stolen out from the Decatur Police Department late April, approximately 10 feet away.
A written affidavit said issues between Bradford and his ex-girlfriend started when they broke up about seven months ago. His repeated harassment since then had prompted her to ask that the 27-year-old victim, also mentioned as a friend of Bradford's, to stay with her overnight Thursday, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, he broke into the apartment using an 8-foot ladder, climbed onto an awning and smashed through the bedroom window. Bradford was quickly pushed and locked out of the apartment after confronting the victim, police say.
Following failed attempts to kick down the door, he fired a couple shots into it and re-entered the apartment again through the bedroom window, police say. Bradford then shot at the victim three to four times and fled through the same window.
The victim was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Bradford was booked into Macon County Jail on Thursday morning on preliminary charges of attempted murder, home invasion, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting an officer. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.
A check of jail records Friday afternoon shows he's currently held on $600,000 bail, meaning $60,000 is required for release.
