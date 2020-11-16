Decatur man faces attempted murder charges after police say he beat and set fire to victims

Detective Brad Hall, writing in the affidavit, said Burnett had been identified by the victims as a man they knew as “Duke,” and he had been one of four men who had taken part in the pistol-whipping and beating before Burnett doused the two victims and set them on fire. The older victim thought he had used gasoline, the younger victim said he believed it was lighter fluid, Hall said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both men said they had gone to the house on the evening of Nov. 10 after arranging to buy cannabis there, and the older victim said he had bought the drug from Burnett previously.

Hall said the older victim said he had gone inside, leaving the other man in the car, and had been immediately robbed and attacked, and was beaten unconscious. The younger man, waiting in the car outside, became concerned and, after 20 minutes, messaged “Duke” and asked what was going on.

“(He) said two subjects exited the residence (the other victim had gone into) and dragged him out of the car at gunpoint,” said Hall. “(The victim) said he started fighting with the subjects because he thought they were going to shoot him.”