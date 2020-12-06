 Skip to main content
Decatur man faces charges after mother's nose broken in beating ordeal, police say
Decatur man faces charges after mother's nose broken in beating ordeal, police say

DECATUR — A 45-year-old man is jailed after police said he left his 70-year-old mother with a broken nose and severe bruising to her face and head after a beating ordeal that went on over seven hours in her Decatur home.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said police reports listed the violence occurring between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday at an address in the 2400 block of Wakefield Drive. Copeland said the victim was taken for treatment to Decatur Memorial Hospital; her son was arrested at the scene on preliminary charges that include aggravated domestic battery.

Copeland said the man also faces criminal damage charges after he allegedly smashed and threw items around in the woman’s apartment where he had been staying.

“He also broke her cane and tried to put part of it in the microwave and cook it,” added Copeland.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

