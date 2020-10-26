Decatur man faces charges after police say he shot at officer

DECATUR — New details have emerged about the incident in which a fleeing Decatur man is accused of leveling his pistol at an approaching police officer’s squad car and firing at it.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer — who made headlines two years ago when he was badly injured after his patrol car was smashed into by a drunk driver — did not return fire in the 1 a.m. Friday confrontation.

Instead, the affidavit describes the sergeant stopping within 150 feet of the alleged gunman, David M. Cotton, and illuminating him with his high beam lights as Cotton fled into a vacant lot in the 1100 block of East Leafland Avenue.

Hagemeyer is described as maintaining his position, cutting off any means of escape in that direction, as more police officers flooded into the area. The affidavit said a police dog called Rex tracked Cotton to a nearby house where he was arrested without incident. Police said they recovered a bag of .40 caliber and .45 caliber ammunition but the affidavit makes no mention of locating the weapon used.

Cotton was jailed on preliminary charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.