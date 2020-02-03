Decatur man faces charges he beat and sexually assaulted a girl aged under 13

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Later, when she was questioned, the child described being sexually assaulted by Ballard and then forced to perform sex acts on him in the motel room, Danner said. She described Ballard recording the assault on his cell phone.

“From Detective Danner’s training and experience, he knows that suspects will commonly record their sexual assaults using cellular phones so that they can review it later,” Danner added.

The girl said they left the motel room after the assaults and she told Ballard she was going to call police, prompting him to threaten to kill her. He then drove her to a wooded area which the child didn’t recognize and began to repeatedly punch her again before she managed to open the vehicle door and flee.

“She stated Ballard chased her through the woods and yelled multiple times that he was going to ‘kill’ her,” Danner said. The child managed to outrun Ballard and then flagged down a passing motorist and told them to call both the police and her mother. By 5:45 p.m. she was safe in the custody of a Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Ballard had later turned himself into police and admitted taking the child to the motel and using drugs, but denied the sexual assault allegations.