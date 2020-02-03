Decatur man faces charges he beat and sexually assaulted a girl aged under 13

DECATUR — A sworn police affidavit said a Decatur man punched, choked and threatened to kill a girl under 13 and repeatedly sexually assaulted her in a motel room Saturday evening.
Clarence A. Ballard, 47, was arrested Saturday night and jailed on preliminary charges of predatory criminal sexual assault, two counts, aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation and aggravated battery.
He was also charged with domestic battery and unlawful restraint; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
The affidavit from Decatur Police said the traumatized child had been discovered after she flagged down passing motorists for help around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Trump Hill Lane. She later told detectives she had been punched in the head, choked and sexually assaulted by Ballard — who is known to the child’s family — after he had earlier picked her up from her home and told her they were going to get ice cream.
Detective Jason Danner said the girl described Ballard smoking crack cocaine and trying to persuade her to try it. He had then taken her to Sandy’s Motel, 1675 E. Pershing Road, where he had booked a room. The girl had tried to flee but a witness told police they saw Ballard repeatedly punch her in the head while pulling her toward the motel room.
“(The witness) advised ... that the juvenile was screaming and crying during this incident,” Danner said.
You have free articles remaining.
Later, when she was questioned, the child described being sexually assaulted by Ballard and then forced to perform sex acts on him in the motel room, Danner said. She described Ballard recording the assault on his cell phone.
“From Detective Danner’s training and experience, he knows that suspects will commonly record their sexual assaults using cellular phones so that they can review it later,” Danner added.
The girl said they left the motel room after the assaults and she told Ballard she was going to call police, prompting him to threaten to kill her. He then drove her to a wooded area which the child didn’t recognize and began to repeatedly punch her again before she managed to open the vehicle door and flee.
“She stated Ballard chased her through the woods and yelled multiple times that he was going to ‘kill’ her,” Danner said. The child managed to outrun Ballard and then flagged down a passing motorist and told them to call both the police and her mother. By 5:45 p.m. she was safe in the custody of a Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy.
Ballard had later turned himself into police and admitted taking the child to the motel and using drugs, but denied the sexual assault allegations.
Macon County Jail records showed that Ballard remained in custody Monday night in lieu of bail set at $530,000, which means he most post $53,000 to bond out.
Jerome Davis
Dalton C. Skinner
Anthony K. Williams
Kevin M. Roark
Stacey Darrell Bates
Leonde D. Johnson
Johnathan M. Radley
Roy M. Wilks
Charles H. Drain
Maurice D. Cline
Scott A. Gentry
Tiffany R. Rogers
Devontae C. Jones
Cornell D.A. Johnson
Gary L. Boyle
Anthony Myers
Sidney J. Flinn
Twanka L. Davis
Thomas L. Gill
Frank E. Sherman
Kassie M. Benton
Mark A. Marquis
Adam L. Agee
Jaquarius L. West
Ashley N. Jobe
Steven L. McClennon Jr.
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Traveon L. Hood
Anthony Grampsas
Tyjuan Bruce
Richard J. Rush
Billiejo L. Soyster
Garold Holloway
Jamonta R. Blythe
Marvin F. Smith
Antwain J. Ward
Deion J. Sims
Nicholas K. Lotts
Andrew J. Cox
Rahiam A. Shabazz
Bryon D. Theus
Dondrion L. Austin
Joseph L. Williams
Jarius T. Fuller
Jonathan C.T. Owens
Ryne J. Woods
Cameron T. Taylor
Colby J. Park
Roy M. Wilks Jr.
Tyrone L. Humphrey
Javonne D. Russell
Trayon S. Jones
Jechelle D. Hendrix
Floyd D. Banks
Ricardo Q. Holloway
Taylor R. Szekely
Angela M. Baker
Antwanette R. Atkins
Durames K. Johnson
Michael Lawary
Ray M. James
Lamont D. Wright
Blake A. Lunardi
Casey T. Wiley
Johnnie L. Murphy
Selley X. Tullison
Kristy M. Fredstrom
Romell D. Hill
Austin L. Crist
Leondous H. Coleman
Skylar L. Cook
Terrance J. Wilson
Tamme R. King
Laurel A. Szekely
John T. McKown
Emmanuel Dunklin
Zachary D. Batson
Jason A. White
Lewis Jackson
Matthew D. Jackson
Deonta O. Johnson
Tyronn L. Ricks
Jamaal Anthony Jackson
Daiquan D. Cline
Jose Luis Aboytes
Damien O. McClure
Tammy L. Leigh
Rebecca J. Arndt
Shannon J. Ward
Jason F. Belman
George H. Holmes
Adam J. Frydenger
Devante J. Hall
Nathan C. Parnell
Tristin R. Jones
Antwone L. Clemmons
Lamentae R. Turner
Joseph A. Baker
Darelle D. Fox
Joseph D. Fox
Marcus E. Flagg
Lewis Jackson
Avante M. Flesch
Brandon M. Diggs
Alvin Bond
Yaree S. Wiley
Devonta M. Bond
Tracey A. Janes
Micah J. Hale
Lepolean N. Reasonover
Jonathan J. Walker
Emmett J. Rogers
Ryan H.J. O’Neal
Maurice K. Dozier
Dustin Ellis
Avery Drake
Marcius V. Ferguson
Cory J. Marquis
Aaron K. Greer
Moses J. Ratliff
Santonio Byars Sr.
Robert N. Meola
Craig L. Owens
Jessica A. Logan
Zachary D. Batson
Levi J. Goodman
Matthew L. Rice
Jarquez A. Hobbs
James Ballard
Kwantrevis D. Richardson
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid