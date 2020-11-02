Decatur man faces child porn charges, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur man was arrested Friday on charges he repeatedly sent and received images of child pornography on his phone, police said.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said detectives had been alerted by several tip-offs from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which said the 36-year-old man was sending and receiving video images of pornography. The images involved naked children as young as 7 performing sex acts with adults.

Writing in the affidavit, Detective Todd Koester said police obtained a search warrant and found the images on the man’s Android cell phone.

Koester said police had first started investigating the man two years ago when a woman he had met on the online dating app “Plenty of Fish” alerted police about him.

The 55-year-old female is quoted as telling police the man had told her he was sexually attracted to children and invited her to watch him perform a sex act with a child on the Facebook site.