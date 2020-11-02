 Skip to main content
Decatur man faces child porn charges: police
Decatur man faces child porn charges: police

DECATUR — A Decatur man was arrested Friday on charges he repeatedly sent and received images of child pornography on his phone, police said. 

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said detectives had been alerted by several tip-offs from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which said the 36-year-old man was sending and receiving video images of pornography. The images involved naked children as young as 7 performing sex acts with adults.

Writing in the affidavit, Detective Todd Koester said police obtained a search warrant and found the images on the man’s Android cell phone.

Koester said police had first started investigating the man two years ago when a woman he had met on the online dating app “Plenty of Fish” alerted police about him.

The 55-year-old female is quoted as telling police the man had told her he was sexually attracted to children and invited her to watch him perform a sex act with a child on the Facebook site.

Detectives arrive at Decatur man's home to arrest him on child porn charges, police say

The man had been interviewed at the time by detectives and is quoted as denying he was sexually attracted to children under normal circumstances. “(He) stated he believes something triggers in his brain to have these thoughts when he is high or drunk,” Koester said. The detective said a pornographic image involving the man had also been found on his phone at that time.

It was not clear from the affidavit what came of the initial police investigation before the man’s arrest on Friday. Calls to the Decatur Police Juvenile Division were not immediately returned Monday.

The man is now being held in the Macon County Jail on four preliminary charges of the possession of child pornography; all preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

A check of jail records Monday showed the man’s bail is set at $50,000, meaning he must post $5,000 to bond out. Prosecutors had asked for his bail to be set at $75,000.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

