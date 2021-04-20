Decatur man faces deadline to find defense lawyer in fatal shooting case

DECATUR — Time is short for Deeandre J. Woodland to find a new lawyer willing to represent him on weapons charges that allege he shot an assailant to death while defending himself.

Woodland appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Tuesday and Judge Thomas Griffith told him to be back in court with his new defense counsel by May 21 at 10 a.m.

“This has gone on way too long,” Griffith said. “Now on that date a new lawyer has to be present and we’ll do one pretrial (hearing) and then we’re going to set one of these cases for trial or hearing… OK?”

Woodland, 40, had pleaded for extra time to get the cash together to hire new counsel. His former lawyer, D. Peter Wise, had appeared before Griffith at the same hearing Tuesday and was given leave to withdraw as defense attorney.

Wise made his motion after working to negotiate a plea deal on Woodland’s behalf on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Those charges stem from the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Dontrez Williams on Sept. 7, 2019, in the 1200 block of North Edward Street.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}