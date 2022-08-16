Decatur man faces drug, weapons charges

DECATUR — Police said they arrested a Decatur drug dealer who had a stolen handgun in his car, more than two pounds of cannabis in his house and $1,400 from drug sales in his pockets.

Douglas R. Critchfield, 34, is due to be arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court Aug. 26 on charges of dealing in cannabis, possession of a stolen firearm and being an armed habitual criminal. He has yet to enter formal pleas on the charges.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Critchfield was detained by members of the department’s Community Action Team in the early hours of July 24. His sport utility vehicle had been stopped for traffic infractions in the 200 block of South Stone Street and Officer Philip Ganley, who signed the affidavit, said he ordered Critchfield out of the SUV after he saw him making “furtive movements.”

Ganley said a semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine holding 27 rounds was found during a search of Critchfield’s vehicle. A check of records showed the gun was reported stolen to Decatur Police in September of 2021, Ganley noted.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the defendant’s home in the 1500 block of East Lawrence Street and found two further handgun magazines. Ganley said officers also seized the cannabis, which was packed in three heat-sealed packages. Officers also located two digital scales and a box of sandwich baggies.

“Due to my training and experience as a police officer, I know that 954 grams of cannabis (2.125 pounds) is far greater than a standard ‘user’ amount,” said Ganley.

“I also know that digital scales and sandwich baggies are used for packaging illegal narcotics for street sales.” Ganley said the cash taken from Critchfield was mainly in the form of $20 bills which he said was “the most commonly used denomination in illegal drug transactions.”

Ganley quoted Critchfield as denying ownership of the weapon but admitting to possessing the cannabis.

A check of his criminal history shows several convictions in Piatt County for drug dealing; the latest in May of 2018 when he was sentenced to 4½ years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing in cocaine.

He was released from the Macon County Jail on the latest charges after posting a $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000.