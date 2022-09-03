Decatur man faces preliminary charge of aggravated arson

DECATUR — A Decatur man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated arson.

The arrest stemmed from a July 29 fire at a home on West Wayside Avenue in Decatur. The fire caused approximately $4,000 worth of damage.

According to a sworn affidavit, the woman who owns the Wayside residence wasn’t present at the time of the fire, but a surveillance camera captured images of the incident. The camera had been installed after they believed an arson was attempted at the home in June.

Decatur police officers said they were provided surveillance camera images from the night of July 29 which showed a male subject dressed in black, carrying a gas can and a lighter, dousing the home with a liquid and attempting to start a fire.

Officers said they were later contacted by the homeowner’s daughter, who said she observed six tires slashed on her vehicles parked at a residence on South Linden later on July 29.

On Aug. 9, officers were again contacted by the homeowner’s daughter regarding surveillance images capturing the same subject from the July 29 images peering into the windows of the Wayside residence.

She later told police her own daughter previously dated a man who resembled the man captured in the surveillance camera images.

Police obtained a warrant to search the man’s vehicle, where they say they recovered a black jacket, black gloves, a black facemask, black shoes, a black BB gun and a red lighter. All items matched items observed on surveillance images from July 29 and Aug. 9, they said.

The man was arrested shortly after the vehicle search.

Bail was set at $150,000. The defendant is ordered to appear for arraignment on Sept. 9 if bail is not posted. Preliminary charges must be reviewed by the state’s attorney’s office.