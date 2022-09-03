 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur man faces preliminary charge of aggravated arson

  • 0

DECATUR — A Decatur man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated arson.

The arrest stemmed from a July 29 fire at a home on West Wayside Avenue in Decatur. The fire caused approximately $4,000 worth of damage.

According to a sworn affidavit, the woman who owns the Wayside residence wasn’t present at the time of the fire, but a surveillance camera captured images of the incident. The camera had been installed after they believed an arson was attempted at the home in June.

Decatur police officers said they were provided surveillance camera images from the night of July 29 which showed a male subject dressed in black, carrying a gas can and a lighter, dousing the home with a liquid and attempting to start a fire.

Fight lands Moweaqua man in prison

Officers said they were later contacted by the homeowner’s daughter, who said she observed six tires slashed on her vehicles parked at a residence on South Linden later on July 29.

Recommended for you…

On Aug. 9, officers were again contacted by the homeowner’s daughter regarding surveillance images capturing the same subject from the July 29 images peering into the windows of the Wayside residence.

She later told police her own daughter previously dated a man who resembled the man captured in the surveillance camera images.

Police obtained a warrant to search the man’s vehicle, where they say they recovered a black jacket, black gloves, a black facemask, black shoes, a black BB gun and a red lighter. All items matched items observed on surveillance images from July 29 and Aug. 9, they said.

The man was arrested shortly after the vehicle search.

Bail was set at $150,000. The defendant is ordered to appear for arraignment on Sept. 9 if bail is not posted. Preliminary charges must be reviewed by the state’s attorney’s office.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Beth Harding talks about her husband, David Harding, and the book that he wrote about his his journey with pancreatic cancer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News