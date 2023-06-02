DECATUR — A Decatur man has been arrested in connection with an April 19 shooting on the city's south side, police said.

The 33-year-old man faces preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

the man was arrested Thursday at the Macon County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

The arrest stems from a shooting in the 1200 block of South Silas Street that left two homes and an occupied vehicle riddled with bullet holes. Police at the scene recovered 29 shell casings.

The investigation into the April shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.